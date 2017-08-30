Israel decides against revoking Jazeera journalist's credentials

Elias Karram's reports will instead be monitored for six months with the possibility of revoking his credentials later, Israel's government press office said.



Authorities said on August 16 they were moving to revoke Karram's credentials pending a hearing, which was held five days later.



The government press office distributed video of an interview last year in which the 40-year-old Arab Israeli journalist called his work an "integral part" of Palestinian resistance to Israel's occupation.

...