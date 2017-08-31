Guterres calls for lifting of Gaza blockade

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called for the blockade of Gaza to be lifted Wednesday as he visited the Palestinian enclave enduring "one of the most dramatic humanitarian crises" he had seen.



Wednesday in Gaza, Guterres said he had been struck by humanitarian conditions in the overcrowded and impoverished enclave, where an electricity crisis has worsened and clean water is lacking.



Guterres made the comments at a school run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in the northern Gaza Strip.



Dozens of people also demonstrated as Guterres' convoy crossed the border with Israel into Gaza, calling for action in support of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.



Before entering into the strip, Israeli officials gave Guterres a tour of the Gaza border area and a tunnel crossing from the enclave into Israel.

