2M Muslims gather near Mecca for peak of hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims walk and pray on Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on the eve of Arafat Day which is the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on August 30, 2017. / AFP / KARIM SAHIB
More than 2M Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Over 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj
Hajj pilgrims seek green inspiration
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
More than 2M Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Over 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj
Hajj pilgrims seek green inspiration
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE