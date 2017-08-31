Israel frees Palestinian clown held without charge for 20 months

A Palestinian clown accused by Israel of membership in a banned leftist group and held without charge for 20 months has been released.



Mohammad Abu Sakha, 26, told AFP on Thursday he was released the day before from administrative detention, the controversial measure under which Israel detains suspects without trial for periods of several months, renewable indefinitely.



Israel's Shin Bet security agency accused him of being a member of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the Jewish state considers a terrorist group because of its armed wing.

