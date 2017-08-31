Hundreds attend funeral of Iranian dissident politician

Hundreds of Iranians attended the funeral Thursday of Ebrahim Yazdi, one of the country's most influential dissident politicians and a former foreign minister.



Yazdi was a close ally of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Yazdi was frequently sentenced to prison on security charges, including an eight-year term in 2012 .



Yazdi argued that the takeover led to a harsher stance by Washington against Iran's Islamic revolution and emboldened former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to wage an eight-year war against Iran, which left more than 1 million casualties on both sides.



Yazdi is survived by his wife Sorour Talieh Yazdi, four daughters and two sons.

