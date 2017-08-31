Yemen ex-president seeks arrest of aide's killers

Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh has demanded the arrest of gunmen from the Houthi group suspected of killing one of his top associates last week.



The violence late Saturday between members of the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saleh loyalists marked strains within the main political coalition fighting the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the 2-1/2-year civil war.



The killing of Colonel Khaled al-Radi, a senior member of Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC), was followed by a clash in the capital Sanaa in which two members of the Houthi group were also killed.

...