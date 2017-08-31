Heavy civilian casualties in Raqqa from air strikes: U.N.

Civilians caught up in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa are paying an "unacceptable price" and attacking forces may be contravening international law with their intense air strikes, the top United Nations human rights official said on Thursday.



The U.S.-led coalition has said it conducted nearly 1,100 air strikes on and near Raqqa this month, up from 645 in July, the U.N. statement said. Russia's air force has reported carrying out 2,518 air strikes across Syria in the first three weeks of August, it added.

...