Border dispute with Sudan could isolate Egypt in Nile talks

A longstanding border dispute between Egypt and Sudan could isolate Cairo in negotiations over sharing the Nile as Ethiopia presses ahead with the construction of a large upstream dam.



Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said this week that the decades-old dispute over the Halayeb Triangle, which is held by Egypt but claimed by Khartoum, is a "thorn in the side of relations" between the two countries.



The Nile provides nearly all of Egypt's freshwater and much of its electricity.

