Kuwaiti ruler to visit US for talks with Trump

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week, state media said Thursday, as a three-month-old crisis splits the Gulf.



Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency said that Sheikh Sabah would leave the emirate on Friday for the United States to meet with Trump in Washington on Thursday next week.



Trump immediately expressed his staunch support for Saudi Arabia after the Arab states announced sanctions against Qatar, but some other U.S. officials including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later adopted a more measured tone.

