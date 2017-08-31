Israeli protesters erect golden statue of High Court chief

A religious nationalist group in Israel set up a golden statue of the president of the Supreme Court to protest its "dictatorship" over elected officials.



Derech Chaim, a group that wants to impose Jewish religious law in Israel, said it put up the statue of Miriam Naor to protest what one activist called the court's "dictatorship".



Ariel Gruner, a Derech Chaim activist, said the statue was erected in response to a court ruling this week over the country's treatment of African migrants. The ruling said that while Israel can transfer migrants to a third country, it cannot incarcerate them for more than 60 days to pressure them to leave.

...