Israel supreme court warns government over Western Wall deadlock

Israel's supreme court warned Thursday it could push for the government to implement a stalled deal allowing men and women to pray together at a revered Jewish shrine in Jerusalem, NGOs said.



In January last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rightwing government agreed after a long campaign by reform movements to allow mixed worship at a section of east Jerusalem's Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.



Hila Perl is a spokeswoman for "Women of the Wall", one of the groups petitioning the supreme court for the agreement to be honoured.



She told AFP that she expects it to shortly set a 30- to 60-day deadline for the government to unfreeze the plan or to defend its refusal in court.

...