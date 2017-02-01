Trump courts Jordan’s king as embassy concerns rage

The visit of King Abdullah II of Jordan to Washington this week is testing President Donald Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries and possibly moving the American Embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem.



Trump and the king are to come face-to-face Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast, the White House said.



Abdullah's trip comes as the Trump administration is embroiled in its first major Mideast controversy, sparked by Trump's executive order temporarily halting all refugee admissions and suspending entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.



Trump's embassy decision looms even larger for Jordan.



Any U.S. rift with Jordan could spill over to the kingdom's participation in the fight against Daesh, a campaign both Trump and Abdullah say they hope to accelerate.



Both Trump and Abdullah say they want close ties.

...