Syrian militias receive more U.S. support for Daesh fight

In eastern Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, is waging a campaign aimed at taking Raqqa city, Daesh's base of operations in Syria.



The Pentagon spokesman said the vehicles were supplied to the Syrian Arab Coalition – part of the SDF – and would help it contend with the threat posed by improvised explosive devices used by Daesh as they advance toward Raqqa.



Trump, who pledged in his inaugural address to eradicate Daesh and like-minded groups "from the face of the Earth," signed an executive order Saturday asking the Pentagon, the joint chiefs of staff and other agencies to submit a preliminary plan on how to proceed within 30 days.Daesh is being fought in Syria by three sets of enemies: the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, the Syrian government and its Russian and Iranian-backed militia allies in central and eastern Syria, and the Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies in a strip of land near the border.

