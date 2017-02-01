U.S. envoy to U.N. says Iran missile test absolutely unacceptable

Iran's test-firing of a medium-range ballistic missile is "absolutely unacceptable," U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday following a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council.



The council requested a report on the missile launch from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and from a committee set up after the council endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said.



Earlier Tuesday, Iran warned the United States against fueling tensions over its ballistic missile tests.



The diplomatic push by the West quickly ran into trouble as Russia said a missile test, if it took place, would not breach a U.N. resolution on Iran's nuclear program.

...