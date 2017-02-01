Israel authorizes 3,000 settler homes in West Bank: ministry

Israel announced Tuesday night the construction of 3,000 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.



Since the January 20 inauguration of Trump, Israel has approved the construction of 566 housing units in three settlement areas of east Jerusalem and announced the building of 2,502 more in the West Bank.



In a telling break with the Obama administration, Trump's White House has not condemned Israel's settlement expansion.

