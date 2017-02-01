Israel evicts settlers from West Bank outpost

Israeli police moved into an outpost in the occupied West Bank Wednesday to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been living illegally on privately owned Palestinian land.



There was no immediate violence as columns of unarmed police walked towards prefabricated homes where some 330 settlers live.



Hours before the police operation, Israel announced plans for 3,000 more settlement homes in the West Bank, the third such declaration in eleven days since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.



Israeli troops and settlers withdrew from Gaza in 2005 .



Police were confronted by thousands of settlers and more than 200 people were injured.



The Israeli parliament is due to vote next week on a law that would retroactively legalize dozens of outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land without government authorization.

