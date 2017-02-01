Syria opposition rejects UN envoy picking talks delegation

De Mistura Tuesday said the talks previously scheduled for February 8 had been postponed to Feb. 20 in part to give the opposition more time to present a united delegation.



The Geneva talks will be the first since a round of negotiations sponsored by Assad allies Russia and Iran, and rebel backer Turkey, held in the Kazakh capital Astana last month.



Those talks ended without any major breakthrough, though a nationwide Syria truce brokered by Russia and Turkey has largely held since it began on Dec. 30 .



More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict erupted with anti-government protests in March 2011 .

