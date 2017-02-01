Syrian opposition figure to deploy all-Arab force in Raqqa offensive

Ahmad Jarba commands the Syrian Elite Forces, described by the U.S. military as a significant component of the coalition assembled against ISIS.



Its involvement in the battle for Raqqa, alongside the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is welcomed by Washington, which is keen to broaden the political base of the opposition forces in the area.



The United States considers the Kurds allies in Syria but has said the Raqqa operation should be predominantly Arab, the ethnicity of most of its residents. The SDF already includes an Arab contingent, the Syrian Arab Coalition, but recruiting Arab allies has been a priority to ease ethnic concerns locally and in neighbouring Turkey.



Jarba said he had struck a deal with the U.S.-led coalition in December to deploy his all-Arab force in the fight for Raqqa.

