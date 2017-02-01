Hundreds of Yemenis with US visas stranded in Djibouti

Hundreds of Yemenis with U.S. visas are stranded in the tiny African state of Djibouti because of President Donald Trump's ban on entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, an American lawyer there said Wednesday.



More than half of the 200-plus Yemenis are children, including a 3-year-old whose parents are permanent residents in the U.S. and has never seen her father in person, said Goldberg, an immigration lawyer.



She has obtained a court order dated Tuesday from the U.S. District Court in California's central district instructing the U.S. government to not enforce Trump's executive order and allow the Yemenis to fly to the United States.



On Thursday, the family received their U.S. visas and looked forward to joining Jeran's father, a U.S. citizen, in New York City.

