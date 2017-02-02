Nine killed from east Libyan forces in Benghazi battle

This file photo taken on Jan. 8, 2016 shows smoke billowing from a petroleum storage tank after a fire was extinguished at Es-Sidra oil terminal, near Ras Lanouf, in the so-called "oil crescent" along Libya's northern coast. / AFP / STRINGER
Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi district
East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi
East Libyan forces claim control all of Benghazi
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi district
East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi
East Libyan forces claim control all of Benghazi
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE