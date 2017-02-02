Last hardliners evicted from West Bank settlement

Dozens of hardline Jewish settlers barricaded themselves inside a synagogue in a wildcat outpost in the occupied West Bank Thursday, refusing to leave on the second day of a police operation to evict residents.



Police had managed to remove all but one of the 42 families who lived in the Amona outpost Wednesday in line with a High Court order that found that it was built illegally on private Palestinian land.



Hundreds of far-right activists had slipped past army roadblocks early Wednesday in a show of support for the Amona residents.



Police said they removed 800 Wednesday, making 13 arrests.

...