Qaeda kills Yemen police, targeted in US raid: reports

Suspected Al-Qaeda militants in southern Yemen killed six policemen Thursday and their extremist group was targeted in a raid likely carried out by the US Navy, security and tribal sources said.



A Yemeni provincial official had previously said 16 civilians were also killed in Sunday's raid -- eight women and eight children -- but the US military's Central Command did not provide any numbers.



In a report issued on Thursday, the International Crisis Group warned that Al-Qaeda could benefit from military actions like the deadly US raid.

...