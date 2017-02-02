Erdogan rebukes Merkel over 'Islamist terror' comment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday rebuked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for using the expression "Islamist terrorism", saying the phrase was not correct and saddened Muslims.



Speaking after a critical bilateral meeting with Erdogan, Merkel spoke of the need for Turkey and Germany to cooperate even further to fight against terror, including "Islamist terrorism" and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants.



Erdogan, sitting next to Merkel, was stony-faced as she spoke.



New President Donald Trump has not shied away from using the term, speaking of "radical Islamic terror" during the election campaign and condemning Obama for not using the term.



Indicating that her use of the phrase was no accident, Merkel used it again at her later news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, saying she had discussed the threat of "Islamist terrorism" with the premier.

...