Iran to blind acid-attack woman in retribution punishment: Tasnim

Iran's supreme court has ruled that a woman must be blinded in one eye must as punishment for an acid attack that left her victim sightless, using the principle of "eye for an eye" of Islamic Sharia law, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.



However, the practice of carrying out an "eye for an eye" punishment, is very rare in Iran.



Several acid attacks have been reported in Iran in the past few years.



Rights group Amnesty International have urged Iran not to inflict the punishment.

