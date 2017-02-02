Italy vows to help Libya seal borders, urges EU to do same

Italy on Thursday pledged money, training and equipment to help the U.N.-backed Libyan government curb the flow of migrants to Europe, and called on EU leaders to do the same when they meet on Friday.



Italy will use a 200-million-euro fund it launched this week to help Libya, without saying on Thursday how much it would receive. On Friday, the EU is expected to give political backing to efforts to curtail the arrival of refugees and immigrants from Africa, through Libya to Italy.



The EU has not given an overall figure for aid to Libya, but it has disbursed only a fraction of the maximum of 6 billion euros ($6.5 bln) pledged last year to Turkey in a deal that slashed arrivals of people from Turkish shores to Greece.

...