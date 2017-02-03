U.S. laying groundwork for confrontational approach with Iran

By putting Iran "on notice," the new U.S. administration is laying the groundwork for a more confrontational approach toward the Islamic Republic.



The U.S. has plenty in its toolbox should it choose to confront Iran more aggressively, from ratcheting up sanctions all the way to full-out war.



Washington could implement further unilateral sanctions against Iran.



FROM IRAN?Iran is as distrustful of the United States as Washington is of Tehran, and the countries' views of one another often seem like distorted mirror images.



The agreement was cheered by many in Iran because it lifted crippling economic sanctions and is opening up new business opportunities with the West, including a historic, $16.6 billion deal with Boeing to buy 80 U.S.-made jetliners.



The United States does have warplanes capable of carrying out airstrikes stationed elsewhere in the region, including Qatar and the UAE. They have been actively targeting positions of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.HOW COULD IRAN RESPOND?Iran is likely to calibrate its responses based on how the U.S. acts.



Iran could also target U.S. military bases or allied countries in the region with existing missiles, which it says can travel up to 2,000 kilometers.

