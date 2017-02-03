Israel wraps up illegal outpost evacuation

Israeli police dragged nationalist youths out of a barricaded synagogue Thursday, completing the forced evacuation of an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to build evicted families a new settlement. Some 100 youngsters protesting against the removal of some 300 settlers from Amona, an outpost built without Israeli government authorization, kicked at police who used a high-pressure hose and a wooden pole to batter down sheet metal and furniture blocking the entrances to the synagogue.



Once constructed, it will be the first new settlement built in the West Bank since 1999 .

