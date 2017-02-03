Syrian army says it’s advancing against Daesh

Syria's military command announced it was expanding military operations against Daesh (ISIS) in the country's north Thursday, a move that draws government forces closer to potential conflict with Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition forces fighting extremists in the region.



The Syrian push in Aleppo province risks a showdown with Turkish troops and Syrian opposition fighters who have jointly been trying to capture the Daesh-held town for weeks.



That had allowed Turkey to wage war against Daesh and also Syrian Kurdish groups in northern Syria.



The Turkish-backed troops in northern Syria have repeatedly clashed with the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, who are leading the battle to retake the nearby city of Raqqa, Daesh's Syrian de facto capital.

...