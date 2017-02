In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, a Syrian man carries a baby as he walks past rubble in the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood of eastern Aleppo, Syria. Aleppo, Syria's largest city, was widely brought to ruin by years of war, and now with Russia and Turkey leading peace efforts, international officials say it is time to start talking about rebuilding Aleppo and other cities. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)