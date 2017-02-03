Iranian refugee who sought asylum in Fiji deported back to PNG

Authorities in Fiji on Friday deported an Iranian refugee who had used false documents to flee his home in the Pacific Ocean nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG), blaming safety fears and homelessness, two sources said.



Loghman Sawari, who traveled to Fiji last week, had opted to live freely in PNG in return for the opportunity to leave an Australian offshore detention centre where he had been sent four years ago, following an attempt to reach Australia by boat.



Authorities in the South Pacific nation of Fiji could not immediately be reached for comment.

...