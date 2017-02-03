US-led coalition trains Mosul police, plans for ISIS-free Iraq

The U.S.-led coalition is planning for the day when Iraq will be free of ISIS, ramping up training of a future Mosul police force -- even as the battle for the rest of the city is briefly on hold.



With more than 100,000 soldiers, police, tribal and militia fighters deployed for the offensive, Iraqi leaders are aware that after ISIS militants are routed from Mosul, a well-trained police force will be needed on the ground -- to keep the hard-won victory.



In the blistery winter wind, a few hundred police recruits shuffled in place to keep warm during a recent training exercise at a coalition base run by the Spanish Army in Basmaya, east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.



Gen. Angel Castilla, who oversees the police training.

