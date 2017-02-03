Al-Qaeda takes 3 Yemen towns days after US raid

Al-Qaeda in Yemen has taken over three southern towns just days after a deadly U.S. special operations raid targeting its commanders, a security official and tribal sources said Friday.



The militant advance into the Abyan province towns of Loder, Shaqra and Ahwar came as the White House defended Sunday's raid on an Al-Qaeda compound as a "success", even though multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed.



Al-Qaeda fighters set up roadblocks around the towns and blew up two security service buildings.



Sunday's raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Baida province was the first such operation of Donald Trump's presidency.

...