Turkey says Greek military exercise on Aegean island breached intl law

Turkey accused Greece Friday of breaching international law by carrying out a military exercise on an island in the Aegean Sea, in an escalating row between the two NATO allies.



Turkey has said relations with Greece would be reviewed.



Greece, which says Turkey was not party to that treaty because of its neutral stance in the war, started to militarize some islands after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.



Turkey and Greece came to the brink of war in 1996 over the ownership of uninhabited Aegean islets known as Imia in Greek and Kardak in Turkish.

