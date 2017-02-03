Italy will help Libya fight people-smuggling: document

Italy will provide financing and training to the U.N.-backed Libyan government to help it fight people smuggling, the two countries' bilateral agreement showed, part of wider European Union efforts to stem African migration to its shores.



The agreement, signed by Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Seraj Thursday and seen by Reuters Friday, says Rome and the EU will provide funds for Libyan camps where refugees and migrants are held.



But the U.N. refugee agency said running camps in Libya would mean keeping migrants in inhumane conditions and putting them further at risk.



EU leaders are meeting in Malta Friday to discuss how the 28-member bloc can stop migrants before they board flimsy boats on the Libyan coast and set out across the Mediterranean for Europe.

