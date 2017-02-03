Israel plays down White House comments on settlements

A senior Israeli official played down Friday remarks from the White House that building new or expanding existing settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories "may not be helpful" in securing peace.



In an apparent break from President Donald Trump's previously full-throated support of outpost building, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that the new administration hadn't yet taken an official position on settlements.



After Israel this week pledged to build a new settlement for the first time in 25 years, Danon implied there might not be further settlement announcements prior to the meeting.

