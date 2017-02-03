Turkey court orders release of veteran Kurdish ex-mayor: lawyer

A Turkish court Friday ordered the release of a former pro-Kurdish mayor who had been held for over two months on terror charges despite his widely-respected efforts to end the Kurdish conflict, his lawyer said.



Ahmet Turk, 74, former mayor of the city of Mardin in southeast Turkey, was ordered released after supporters expressed concern over his health, his lawyer Zeynep Ceren Boztoprak told AFP.



Boztoprak told AFP that Turk was currently being held in the southeastern city of Elazig and would be released later in the evening.



However, the mayor would be still subjected to judicial control measures and a ban on leaving Turkey, according to the lawyer.

...