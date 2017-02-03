U.S. sends Navy destroyer to patrol off Yemen amid Iran tensions: officials

The United States has sent a Navy destroyer to patrol off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.



The Houthis are allied to Iran, which is at odds with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.



Tensions with Iran increased further Friday when the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on 13 people and 12 entities under U.S. Iran sanctions authority.

