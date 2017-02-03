4-year-old Somali girl reunited with mom in Minnesota

A 4-year-old Somali girl whose long-awaited reunion with her mother was put on hold this week due to President Donald Trump's travel ban is back with her family in Minnesota.



Mushkaad Abdi arrived in Minneapolis on Thursday and was reunited with her mother, Samira Dahir, and her two older sisters.



Dahir, 32, of Minneapolis, came to the U.S. in 2013 as a Somali refugee.



When Mushkaad was born Dahir had to face a gut-wrenching choice.



Dahir left Mushkaad with a friend in Uganda and has worked for years to bring her to Minnesota.

...