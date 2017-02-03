State Dept: Fewer than 60,000 visas canceled by Trump order

Fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas canceled after President Donald Trump's executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S., the State Department said Friday.



That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer's statement Friday during a court hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said that about 100,000 visas had been revoked.



The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted from the travel ban, as well as expired visas.



Brinkema asked Reuveni how many people were affected by the executive order.

...