Democrats: Trump travel ban 'unimaginable' coup for extremists

Five Senate Democrats warned the US defense secretary Friday that President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration and travel provides a "propaganda coup of unimaginable proportions" to Daesh(ISIS) extremist recruitment efforts.



Signers included the Senate's number two Democrat Dick Durbin, and the top Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee and Foreign Relations Committee.



The order led to confusion at several U.S. airports, where customs authorities detained arriving refugees and immigrants, including some legal permanent residents and Iraqis who had worked with U.S. military units.



Several hundred more were prevented from boarding their U.S.-bound flights.

...