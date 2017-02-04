U.S. remarks on settlements sow concern

Israel discovered Friday that settlement construction may not be as simple as it thought under U.S. President Donald Trump, implying it would tone down activity ahead of crucial Washington talks. Palestinians, however, were worried by the Trump administration's first direct statements on the issue made since the Jan. 20 inauguration.



The White House issued a statement seeming to tone down Trump's full-throated support of settlement construction after a series of Israeli announcements on thousands of new homes in settlements, as well as plans to build a new settlement for the first time since 1992 .



Earlier this week, Netanyahu pledged to build a new settlement for the first time in 25 years.



The White House statement may have indeed convinced Israel to exercise more prudence, with Danon implying there might not be further settlement announcements before the Feb. 15 meeting.

...