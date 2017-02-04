U.S. tightens Iran sanctions over ballistic missile tests

The Trump administration Friday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals and entities, ratcheting up pressure on Iran in what it said were just "initial steps" and said it would no longer turn a "blind eye" to Iran's hostile actions.



Those affected cannot access the U.S. financial system or deal with U.S. companies and are subject to secondary sanctions, meaning foreign companies and individuals are prohibited from dealing with them or risk being blacklisted by the United States.



The White House said that while the sanctions, the first actions against Iran by the U.S. government since President Donald Trump took office, were a reaction to recent events, they had been under consideration before.



They added that a landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear program was not in the best interests of the United States.



In its statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the new sanctions are not in line with the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which authorized the nuclear deal.

