U.N. refugee chief opposes ‘safe zones’

The U.N.'s top official on refugees pushed back against a proposed initiative that has gained recent traction to create "safe zones" in Syria for refugees, saying the country was "not the right place" for the initiative.



Jordan is host to some 650,000 Syrian refugees.



Turkey and Lebanon, which both border Syria, are also pushing for safe zones across their borders.



In Syria, opposition activists and Daesh (ISIS) said Friday that U.S.-led coalition aircraft were behind airstrikes that destroyed the main pipeline supplying water to the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the militant group, as well as two bridges linking it with the southern countryside.



In a statement Friday, the U.S.-led coalition said it carried out 21 strikes near Raqqa, destroying 53 oil barrels, 39 oil storage tanks, four oil wellheads, four tunnel entrances, two tunnels, as well as damaging eight supply routes.



It added that two other bridges outside of the city were also hit.

...