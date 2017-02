A security guard gestures at the entrance of the Louvre museum in Paris, on February 3, 2017, after a French soldier patrolling at the Louvre shot and seriously injured a machete-wielding attacker earlier. The man wielded a machete and shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as he lunged at soldiers patrolling outside the Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and one of the world's most-visited museums. Security forces described the attacker as being in a serious condition while one soldier suffered