Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss

Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's temporary refugee ban.



Catholic Charities agencies resettled roughly 23,000 of the nearly 85,000 refugees that entered the U.S. last year, Cole said.



It is one of nine agencies that handle refugee resettlement.



Making matters worse for agencies is that President Barack Obama's administration told resettlement organizations to staff up in anticipation of an increase in refugees this year, said Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.



The organization resettled nearly 4,200 refugees last year and was expecting nearly 4,800 this year, he said.

