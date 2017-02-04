UN refugees agency concerned by US travel ban implications

It's up to the U.S. to decide the legality of the ban on admitting any refugees but the United Nations is extremely concerned by its implications, the U.N.'s top official on refugees said in an interview Saturday.



Trump's order also cuts the number of refugees the United States plans to accept this budget year by more than half, to 50,000 people from around the world.



During the last budget year the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria.



Asked whether UNHCR plans to identify other countries to take in those refugees that the U.S. has banned, Grandi said other countries have their own procedures and shouldn't be additionally burdened by those who can no longer go to the United States.

