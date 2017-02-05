Mosul residents outraged by ISIS 'hole fee'

Cash-strapped extremists punching holes in people's homes to move across west Mosul undetected are now asking victims to pay for the labor, several residents said Sunday.



The fee is a modest 7,000 Iraqi dinars (around five U.S. dollars) but adds insult to injury, said residents of Mosul's west bank, where ISIS is digging in for a planned offensive by the Iraqi security forces.



ISIS fighters are reported to have fortified positions on the river front in a bid to defend their last bastions in Mosul against Iraqi forces expected to deploy pontoon bridges across the Tigris from the east bank.



An assault on Mosul's west, which is home to the narrow streets of the Old City and some of the extremists' traditional bastions, is widely expected to begin this month.

