Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve

Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump's travel ban are rushing to try again, hoping to make it through a narrow window opened by legal challenges.



The father and two children are U.S. citizens and the mother has an immigrant visa, but the other two are waiting don't have their papers yet.



Confusion during the rollout of the ban initially found green card holders caught in travel limbo, until the White House Wednesday clarified that they would be allowed to enter and leave the U.S as they pleased.



Despite the government's suspension of the travel ban pending a resolution in court, some airlines were slow to let aboard people from the seven countries.



Royal Jordanian Airlines, which operates direct flights from Amman to New York, Chicago and Detroit, said it would resume carrying nationals from the seven countries as long as they presented a valid U.S. visa or green card.



Goldberg said she was trying to arrange flights for dozens of Yemeni citizens who have immigrant visas and were stranded in the African nation of Djibouti.

