Mosul residents outraged by Daesh ‘hole fee’

Cash-strapped militants punching holes in people's homes to move across west Mosul undetected are now asking victims to pay for the labor, several residents said Sunday. The fee is a modest 7,000 Iraqi dinars (around $5) but adds insult to injury, said residents of Mosul's west bank, where Daesh (ISIS) is digging in for a planned offensive by the Iraqi security forces.



Most residents of west Mosul have little or no electricity and winter temperatures have regularly dipped below zero at night.



An assault on Mosul's west, which is home to the narrow streets of the Old City and some of the militants' traditional bastions, is widely expected to begin this month.

...