Russia backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks

Syrian troops and allied militia Sunday chipped away at territory held by Daesh (ISIS) militants on several fronts across the country, state media and an activist group said.



Regime forces Sunday edged closer to the town of Al-Bab, the last remaining Daesh bastion in Aleppo province.



Assad's forces were also locked in fighting Sunday with Daesh in the central province of Homs.



Syrian troops have refocused on Daesh since capturing Aleppo in the biggest victory for Assad loyalists since the conflict first erupted in 2011 .



A SDF commander told Reuters the forces had so far advanced a few kilometers in the latest phase, which aims to capture areas to the east of the city, including the highway linking it to Deir al-Zor province.



The second, targeting areas to the west of the city, is ongoing, with SDF forces yet to capture the Daesh-held Euphrates dam.

